Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut’s verbal spat dates back to 2010, when Karan questioned her about plastic surgery

The conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar gained steam when the Queen actor made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 5 and referred to the host as the “flag bearer of nepotism.” However, it turns out that Kangana had already had a face-off with Karan in 2010 when he questioned her about plastic surgery on air.

On Koffee with Karan season 3, Karan asked Kangana, “Have you worked on yourself?” A confused Kangana replied, “In what way exactly?” Karan then reminded her about the reports of her plastic surgery. He asked, “Are those true?” A and shocked Kangana had replied, “I don’t think so. I am young, I come from the north, we are all blessed.”

However in 2010 Kangana addressed plastic surgery allegations. According to a report by Masala, Kangana had said, “I have never done plastic surgery of any kind! When I did my first film I was only 17 and came from a small town. My face has changed as it does when you grow up. I have also learnt a lot about make-up, and I always love to do different things with my hair.”

Many don’t Know that #KanganaRanaut appeared in KWK in 2010 also. She was humiliated by Karan Johar who asked her about past boyfriends and plastic surgery. In 2017, she came back giving him a taste of his own medicine . She rose like a phoenix !#KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/KUjfr9w1NU — 🍹🪷 (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

Fast forward to 2017, Kangana appeared on the show Koffee With Karan season 5 with Saif Ali Khan. The actor did not mince her words nor spared Karan. She had said, “In my biopic, if it is ever made, you will play this stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia. You will have a huge part to play in my biopic. I like the antagonist in you in my biopic.”

However, Karan remained silent on the show and did not respond to Kangana’s statement. Later, in an interview, Karan had said, “She was my guest and I had to hear what she had to say. She has a right to have an opinion. When she says ‘Flag bearer of Nepotism’, I just want to say to her, I am glad she knows what it all means. I don’t think she has understood the entire meaning of the term.”