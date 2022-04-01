Karan Johar says he’s worried about Alia Bhatt, calls her the best actor: ‘Shah Rukh once said she’s too much too soon’

Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted in a new interview that his primary passion in life is filmmaking, but he has side-hustles purely because he loves making money. Karan said that he plans on directing seven films in the next decade, to make up for his relatively lean filmography so far.

The filmmaker was chatting with Bharadwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, and he spoke about not just his many other sources of income, but also said that he cannot take any credit for Alia Bhatt’s success.

Asked if he still considers himself a filmmaker, now that he hosts events and appears on television shows, Karan said, “Yes, everything else is just pocket money. I do a lot of those things for the love of making money. I don’t want to lie and say I’m doing it because I’m very passionate about judging a reality show. Of course, I’m good at being somebody who can offer judgement.”

Karan said that this is true for anybody who is ‘doing these things’, like hosting events or judging reality shows. “We’re here to make the money to leave a legacy for our children, or to have a lifestyle that you’re used to. Why should you be apologetic about it? But do I make a movie for money? No, that is something I would never do,” he added.

Calling Alia the best actor currently working, across genders, he said that he cannot claim to have any hand in her achievements. “I have given her the least challenging role of her career,” he said, making a reference to Alia’s debut film, Student of the Year. “Everyone gives me credit for Alia, and I deserve no credit,” he added. He said that while he may have given Alia an ’emotional launch’, it was Imtiaz Ali who gave her a ‘professional launch’. Karan said that he called her up after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi and choked up, saying that he feels privileged to be working at a time when she’s also around.

Karan also expressed his worry that Alia might have gotten ‘too good too soon’, and that she will forever have to top herself. “I always pray for her… Because it’s too much too soon. Shah Rukh once said that. He said, ‘Too much too soon, she will always have to be at the top of her game’.” The two will reunite for Karan’s upcoming film, the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker said that he expects Alia to sign on to any project that he offers her, but he had advised her to do the film only if she believes in it, and not because she felt any compulsion.