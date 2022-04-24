Karan Johar calls Alia Bhatt ‘box office ki maharani’, announces release date of Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar shared a selfie featuring himself with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Karan penned a poem in praise of the star cast of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The poem read, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho, Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar!”

At the end of his poem, he announced that the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10 next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as he shared the poem, his fans dropped comments. One of the comments read, “Very much influenced by Sara Ali khan I must say!” Many of his fans were excited to know that Pritam is composing the music for the film. Pritam had collaborated with Karan Johar for his directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film will star legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.