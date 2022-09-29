Even Alia Bhatt told Karan Johar to stop talking about her on Koffee with Karan: ‘I swear on Instagram…’

Karan Johar has always said that Alia Bhatt has a special place in his heart, but his repeated shoutouts to her on his talk show, Koffee with Karan, crossed a line, according to some viewers. A meme-fest revolving around Karan’s obsession with Alia ensued on social media, and in the latest episode of the show, the host decided to address the topic. In the last episode, social media influencers and comedians Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM featured as jury members who took Karan to task.

Karan himself brought up the subject. “They say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt. Do I?” Kusha answered, “There is chatter online…” Karan continued, “I have to be very aware, because honestly Alia and me had a chat about this. She said, ‘Karan, I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but you have to stop talking about me.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s come from the horse’s mouth, so I have to shut the **** up about her. The other day, I was wearing a jacket that said Italia, and people assumed Alia was written on it.” Danish then trolled him, mentioning that his constant references to Alia are similar to her character in Brahmastra, Isha, calling for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva.

He was also asked why he thinks that Alia Bhatt is one of the top actors today, which he has said several times on the show. Karan answered, “I really think it is Alia Bhatt, but I shouldn’t say more. I swear on Instagram, I promise from here on that I will keep Alia Bhatt’s mentions to a bare minimum.”

During the course of the conversation, Karan Johar also made other revelations, and admitted that he was offended when he wasn’t invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. He explained, “It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything okay between you guys.” He added that he believes that he is the Miss Congeniality of the industry and has to be present at every wedding, regardless.

Koffee with Karan is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.