Karan Johar’s ‘biggest blockbuster’ features Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranveer, Deepika, Alia and Ranbir

Karan Johar shared a photo with SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika. Karan Johar shared a photo with SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika.

Trust Karan Johar to bring the biggest stars of Bollywood under one roof. The filmmaker definitely knows what it takes to make the ‘biggest blockbuster’ of Hindi cinema. Karan’s latest Instagram photo features Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in one frame.

On Wednesday night, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer, Deepika, SRK, Aamir and K Jo came under the same roof at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai. Karan shared a click from the party where Alia is seen twinning in red with her mentor and friend KJo, Ranbir has put his hand around Deepika and Ranveer and Shah Rukh and Aamir have sported a casual look. While Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer, Deepika and SRK are frequently seen partying with Karan, having Aamir join the gang has come as a bit of a surprise.

See photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar arriving at Ranbir Kapoor’s house

Ranveer Singh arrives at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh arrives at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Ranbir Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Ranbir Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar clicked outside Ranbir Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar clicked outside Ranbir Kapoor’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at Ranbir Kapoor’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Along with the photo, Karan has written, “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!❤️😘😘😘😘,” and his followers who are going gaga over it, second his thought. While some are calling it the “Photo of the day”, some are missing Salman Khan in it. Some have even suggested that if Bhaijaan of Bollywood would have been there, it would have been a complete family portrait. Karan also shared a photo with Ranbir and Ranveer on his Instagram story and captioned it, “The Boys”.

Karan Johar shared this photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar shared this photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s next Brahmastra. Ranveer Singh has been busy with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Deepika Padukone is yet to announce her next project. While Aamir Khan’s next Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, will hit screens during Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan has finished shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Karan has also announced his next directorial Takht which will go on floors in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd