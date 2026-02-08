Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
After Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor graced the first day of the RSS Centenary, Bollywood stars Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and Raveena Tandon shone on day two of the celebrations.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is celebrating a century of its journey with a two-day event titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons” in Mumbai. On the first day, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the function, while the second day saw the arrival of stars including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, and Raveena Tandon, making the centenary event a star-studded affair.
Karan Johar and Ananya Panday arrived together, with Karan dressed in a white kurta-pajama paired with a grey Nehru jacket, while Ananya looked elegant in a white-and-maroon Anarkali suit.
VIDEO | Actor Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) arrives at ‘New Horizons’ lecture series marking the organisation’s centenary year, in Mumbai.
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tAGGMgLI31
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2026
Raveena Tandon dazzled in a yellow saree, and Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a grey suit.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Raveena Tandon arrives to attend the RSS-organised Vyakhyanmala event at New Horizons Vyakhyanmala.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RcGLp07FO8
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2026
VIDEO | Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at RSS’s Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event.
(Source: Third Party)#AkshayKumar
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ovoe8a9UWs
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2026
Vicky Kaushal was seen engaged in conversation with filmmaker Vipul Shah, wearing a brown kurta-pajama with a Nehru jacket.
VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal arrives to attend the RSS-organised Vyakhyanmala event.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vVBo5uJkP5
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2026
Actor Vineet Kumar, who was also present, commented on the occasion: “I want to extend my best wishes. It is a very long journey; 100 years is a long time. I have come today to listen and bring my best wishes. I will meet many people, listen to their ideas, understand them, and also have the opportunity to learn a lot.”
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the RSS Centenary Lecture Series by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, actor Vineet Kumar says, “I want to extend my best wishes. It is a very long journey; 100 years is a long time. I have come today to listen and bring my best wishes. I will meet many people,… pic.twitter.com/Mjdks5qptF
— IANS (@ians_india) February 8, 2026
Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended first day of the event
The first day of the event was marked by the presence of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Salman received special praise from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who said, “College students copy Salman Khan’s fashion. When asked why, they say they don’t know. Salman is doing it. The context being good values in society should become a fashion.”
Ranbir Kapoor was joined by his Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, and social media videos captured a warm moment as the actor hugged Tiwari outside the venue. Ranbir plays Lord Rama in the upcoming two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The first part is set to release this Diwali, with the second installment scheduled for next year.
Centenary film Shatak to release in February
As part of the 100-year celebrations, RSS is releasing a film chronicling its journey. Shatak: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ke 100 Varsh, directed by Aashish Mall and presented by ADA 360 Degrees LLP, is produced by Vir Kapur and co-produced by Aashish Tiwari. The film is slated for theatrical release on February 19.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, actor Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on social media, writing: “RSS ko sau saal poore hone par dher saari badhaaiyan! Inn sau saalon mein rashtra nirmaan mein sangh ka bada yogdaan raha hai. Iss kaam par aur roshni daalne aa rahi hai film #Shatak. Yeh rahi uski pehli jhalak (Congratulations to RSS for completing 100 years! Its contribution to nation-building has been immense. This film will shed some light on the same. Here’s its first glimpse).”
