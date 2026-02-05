Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Dinesh Vijan spent over Rs 180 cr on legal costs in five years; here’s what it means

The escalation has been sharp. What stood at Rs 21.32 crore in FY 2020–21 more than tripled by FY 2024–25, reaching Rs 60.83 crore. Notably, Yash Raj Films alone accounted for nearly two-thirds of that year’s total spend.

So what exactly are these legal professional charges for?

Unlike production costs or star fees—which can be controlled to an extent through planning and negotiation—legal expenses have become unavoidable in today’s entertainment ecosystem. These charges broadly cover three areas: permissions, protection, and payments.

Permission

The legal process begins well before a film goes on floors. Every project requires airtight rights clearance—whether it involves an original script, a book adaptation, life rights, remake rights, or any underlying intellectual property. This stage is critical. Any oversight can lead to claims that surface later, sometimes threatening to stall or even block a film’s release—a risk that has repeatedly made headlines, particularly in the case of biopics.

Once rights are secured, legal work expands into the contracts that keep a production running. Talent agreements for actors, directors, and writers; deal memos; crew contracts; vendor agreements for studios, equipment, VFX, and post-production; location permissions; and releases—all fall under routine but extensive legal support.

Monetisation and exploitation

A third layer involves monetisation and exploitation. Theatrical distribution terms, domestic and overseas arrangements, satellite licensing, OTT deals, music rights, dubbing and subtitling contracts, brand integrations, and merchandising agreements must all be negotiated and structured to prevent future disputes.

In today’s market, a single film typically has multiple revenue windows, each with its own contractual framework. Managing these parallel negotiations alone can keep legal teams engaged for months, particularly when multiple partners and territories are involved.

Protection

The final—and often most volatile—phase is release and reputation protection. Certification and regulatory compliance require careful handling, but major titles also face last-minute risks: objections, legal notices, claims, and threats of injunctions that emerge close to release.

This is where legal costs can spike dramatically. Disputes involving copyright infringement or plagiarism, title conflicts, defamation claims, privacy concerns, arbitration over termination, payments, credits, or revenue shares, along with anti-piracy actions, demand urgent, high-stakes legal intervention—often involving external counsel and extended litigation.

The year-on-year increase in legal expenditure suggests that production houses are increasingly navigating complex and escalated disputes. Unlike predictable line items such as salaries or equipment rentals, legal fees remain inherently uncertain, varying significantly depending on the nature and intensity of the issue at hand.

And this data reflects just three major banners. One can only imagine the annual legal outlay for production houses such as Aamir Khan Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, Hombale Films, or Ajay Devgn Films—each juggling multiple projects, platforms, and jurisdictions simultaneously. Not to forget, the streaming platforms.