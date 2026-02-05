Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Dinesh Vijan spent over Rs 180 cr on legal costs in five years; here’s what it means

Unlike predictable line items such as salaries or equipment rentals, legal fees remain inherently uncertain, varying significantly depending on the nature and intensity of the issue at hand.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 10:07 PM IST
Aditya ChopraAditya Chopra-Karan Johar pay Rs 182 crore legal cost. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram/IMDb)
Make us preferred source on Google

While last year’s conversations around Hindi cinema largely revolved around soaring budgets, ballooning star fees, and ever-expanding entourages, this year has brought a different cost centre into focus—legal fees. And the numbers are striking. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, three major production houses—Dharma Productions (Karan Johar), Yash Raj Films (Aditya Chopra), and Maddock Films (Dinesh Vijan)—have collectively spent Rs 182.05 crore on legal and professional charges over the last five years.

Legal cost of big production houses:

Production house FY20-21 FY21-22 FY22-23 FY23-24 FY24-25 Total
Yash Raj Films Rs 13.72 crore Rs 15.53 crore Rs 24.45 crore Rs 40.63 crore Rs 40.40 crore Rs 134.73 crore
Dharma Productions Rs 5.40 crore Rs 2.57 crore Rs 2.80 crore Rs 2.95 cr Rs 17.19 crore Rs 30.91 crore
Maddock Films Rs 2.20 crore Rs 3.30 crore Rs 3.98 crore Rs 3.69 crore Rs 3.24 crore Rs 16.41
Grand Total Rs 21.32 crore Rs 21.4 crore Rs 31.23 crore Rs 47.27 crore Rs 60.83 Rs 182.05

The escalation has been sharp. What stood at Rs 21.32 crore in FY 2020–21 more than tripled by FY 2024–25, reaching Rs 60.83 crore. Notably, Yash Raj Films alone accounted for nearly two-thirds of that year’s total spend.

So what exactly are these legal professional charges for?

Unlike production costs or star fees—which can be controlled to an extent through planning and negotiation—legal expenses have become unavoidable in today’s entertainment ecosystem. These charges broadly cover three areas: permissions, protection, and payments.

Permission

The legal process begins well before a film goes on floors. Every project requires airtight rights clearance—whether it involves an original script, a book adaptation, life rights, remake rights, or any underlying intellectual property. This stage is critical. Any oversight can lead to claims that surface later, sometimes threatening to stall or even block a film’s release—a risk that has repeatedly made headlines, particularly in the case of biopics.

ALSO READ | She came to make films, now leads one of India’s biggest production houses; is reason behind Mirzapur, Pataal Lok, and Panchayat

Once rights are secured, legal work expands into the contracts that keep a production running. Talent agreements for actors, directors, and writers; deal memos; crew contracts; vendor agreements for studios, equipment, VFX, and post-production; location permissions; and releases—all fall under routine but extensive legal support.

Monetisation and exploitation

A third layer involves monetisation and exploitation. Theatrical distribution terms, domestic and overseas arrangements, satellite licensing, OTT deals, music rights, dubbing and subtitling contracts, brand integrations, and merchandising agreements must all be negotiated and structured to prevent future disputes.

Story continues below this ad

In today’s market, a single film typically has multiple revenue windows, each with its own contractual framework. Managing these parallel negotiations alone can keep legal teams engaged for months, particularly when multiple partners and territories are involved.

Protection

The final—and often most volatile—phase is release and reputation protection. Certification and regulatory compliance require careful handling, but major titles also face last-minute risks: objections, legal notices, claims, and threats of injunctions that emerge close to release.

This is where legal costs can spike dramatically. Disputes involving copyright infringement or plagiarism, title conflicts, defamation claims, privacy concerns, arbitration over termination, payments, credits, or revenue shares, along with anti-piracy actions, demand urgent, high-stakes legal intervention—often involving external counsel and extended litigation.

The year-on-year increase in legal expenditure suggests that production houses are increasingly navigating complex and escalated disputes. Unlike predictable line items such as salaries or equipment rentals, legal fees remain inherently uncertain, varying significantly depending on the nature and intensity of the issue at hand.

Story continues below this ad

And this data reflects just three major banners. One can only imagine the annual legal outlay for production houses such as Aamir Khan Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, Hombale Films, or Ajay Devgn Films—each juggling multiple projects, platforms, and jurisdictions simultaneously. Not to forget, the streaming platforms.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia accepts she charges Rs 1,000 for a video today after earning Rs 1 lakh per show in 90s: 'I spent a lot of money on...'
Ruby Bhatia fees
Aashaan movie review: Indrans leads an amiable but overly convenient ode to the underdog
Aashaan movie review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
that it was he who had “requested the Prime Minister not to come to the House” where he was scheduled to speak Wednesday.
Got to know Cong MPs would reach PM seat, create incident: Speaker explains PM no-show Wednesday
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Must Read
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
61% Indian professionals keen on global remote roles than relocating overseas: Indeed report
The shift in approach is owing to tightening visa norms and related complexities. (Image: FreePik)
Exposure to burns may have shaped human evolution, study suggests
Researchers participating in this study believe that this evolutionary viewpoint may provide the key to answering long-standing questions in the field of burn treatment. (Image for representation: Freepik)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement