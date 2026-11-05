Karan Johar accepts celeb guests clear Koffee before it’s aired: ‘Everyone’s very worried’

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Karan Johar has spoken openly about how the culture surrounding celebrity interviews has changed since he launched Koffee With Karan, admitting that the show has lost some of its edge because guests are now far more conscious of what they say on camera, and that he understands why.
In the early seasons of the show, Karan Johar said, the set was essentially empty beyond the cameras and the celebs. There were no handlers, no teams monitoring every word, no one waiting in the wings to manage the fallout of a loose remark. That is no longer the case.
“When I started Koffee With Karan, and I used to look beyond the stage, there used to be nobody there. It was just an empty set,” Karan Johar said in conversation with Variety India. “Now when I look, there are publicists, managers, image-management people, teams. The hair and makeup and entourage has also increased substantially.”
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Karan Johar was candid about the fact that the show’s conversations have become more restrained over the years. “I know the steam has become lesser, the brew is much milder,” he said. “That’s only because everyone’s very worried. Because you saw what happens. Anyone comes on this show and says even something tiny and it blows up and it’s a PR nightmare and no one wants that.”
Karan Johar said many guests now ask for post-edit clearances before an episode goes out, a practice where the guest or their team reviews the edited version of the episode and can flag or request the removal of specific moments before it airs. Johar said he has no issue with this.
“I absolutely respect that because I would do the same if I was invited to Koffee With Karan, because I don’t want to go through a PR nightmare,” he said. “So while our coffee brew is milder, that’s only because everyone’s worried.”
Karan Johar was also clear about what the show was designed to be, pushing back against any expectation that it should function as serious journalism or substantive conversation. “I’ve never claimed that this show is actually breaking any path or any ground in terms of cerebral conversation, intense conversation, or even, for that matter, conversation that is about something crucial,” he said. “It’s actually just candid conversation, sometimes addressing a serious issue, but never taking itself seriously.”
The Hardik Pandya episode
The moment that most visibly changed Karan Johar’s relationship with the consequences of his own show was the 2019 episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. The two made comments during the episode that were widely criticised as sexist and inappropriate, leading to a national backlash, suspensions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and a period of intense public scrutiny for both players.
Karan Johar said the incident left a lasting mark on him. “I’m deeply empathetic about everyone being potentially trolled or getting a backlash online,” he said. “It always gets me worried because I feel being a good host means you really respect and care for your guests. That means you also nurture them and take care of them like your own. And every time a scandal erupts, I feel guilty.”
Also Read: Koffee with Karan: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul make controversial statements on talk show
He revealed that the guilt extended well beyond the immediate aftermath. “I’m not an average cricket watcher, but I was tracking their individual careers for many years after, watching every match they ever played, only out of concern,” he said. “I felt terrible. And I never wanted that to happen again.”
The ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The first three episodes have featured Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and Varun Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Episode 4, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, streamed on Wednesday.