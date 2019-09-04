Karan Deol: Seeing my dad during the downs was emotionally taxing

Witnessing the highs and lows of father Sunny Deol’s career in close proximity has been a learning experience, says Karan Deol who is making his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Karan says it was “emotionally taxing” to see his father go through a dull phase.

“There were times when I saw dad in his low phase where he wasn’t getting the desired work and as a kid I wanted to help him. But at that age, you can’t do much. I am happy right now that I joined the industry. He can relax a bit and feel that his son is there to support him,” Karan told PTI.

The actor says while the atmosphere at home would change if there was a rough patch, it was admiring to see his father keep on fighting.

“Seeing your dad during the downs is emotionally taxing, the atmosphere changes. He is a strong man so he keeps going on and that is something I admire him a lot for. It has been so many years and yet he hasn’t stopped fighting the odds.”

As he gears up for his acting debut in the romantic-drama, Karan is aware of the Deol legacy- Sunny’s son, Dhrmendra’s grandson and nephew of Bobby and Abhay.

“I will try and live up to that but I can’t think of that as daunting because then I succumb to the pressure.”

The 28-year-old actor says he first told his mother about his desire to become an actor.

“She asked me if I was sure. She told me that there will be good days and bad days here and you have to really push hard during the bad days. When I told my father, even he asked me if I had thought it through.

“Then we broke the news to my grandfather (Dharmendra). He told me how in his days, the industry was like a family and now it has become corporate and the emotional connect has gone. He told me to stay true to myself and never succumb to the pressure to be anyone else.”

Also staring Sahher Bambba, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is scheduled to release on September 20.