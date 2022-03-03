Karan Deol reveals pep talk ‘chacha’ Bobby Deol gave him after Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas flopped: ‘I didn’t get any work’

Actor Karan Deol, who made his debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, spoke about the support he got from his family after the film flopped. Karan, the son of actor Sunny Deol, nephew of Bobby Deol, and grandson of Dharmendra, said that there were times when he blamed himself for how the film had turned out.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan said that both his father and his uncle gave him pep-talks that helped him overcome nerves and self-doubt.

He said, “I’m so fortunate to have a supportive family. But during those time, you keep blaming yourself. And you can’t let that negativity take over. If you let that negativity take over, you’ll be mentally sent to wrong places. And then, unfortunately, lockdown happened… So, it was one thing after the other. Just my luck. But obviously, in that lockdown, I kept working. Actually, Bobby chacha came to me and said, ‘For three years, I didn’t get any work. I had the biggest of starts to my career. I gave the biggest of hits, but when things weren’t working, things weren’t. Just don’t give up. Look at me now, three years later, I’m going solid, I feel like I’ve been relaunched in the industry’.”

Admitting that his dialogue delivery was imperfect and that his underconfidence was palpable, Karan recalled how his father motivated him on set, with a story about how he had gone through the same feelings when he was making his debut film, Ghayal.

Karan said, “I kept blaming myself. He told me that in Ghayal, there were some things that weren’t going his way… but he didn’t admit defeat, and tackled things in a different way, and it turned out to be his most iconic dialogues.”

Karan recently appeared in his second film, Velle, which also featured his uncle Abhay Deol. He will next be seen in Apne 2, which will reunite three generations of his family. Bobby’s career resurgence began with Poster Boys. He followed it up with roles in Race 3, Housefull 4, Aashram, and most recently, Love Hostel.