Karan Aujla reacts after chaos at his Delhi and Mumbai concerts, tags organisers with a big question: ‘Coming back stronger or what?’

What was meant to be one of the biggest music tours of the year has instead snowballed into a controversy. Karan Aujla’s much-hyped India tour kicked off on a chaotic note, with fans across cities alleging severe mismanagement at the venues. The first cracks appeared in Delhi, and by the time the tour reached Mumbai, social media was flooded with complaints.

After his Bombay and Pune Holi-special concerts, Aujla finally broke his silence — albeit subtly. Taking to Instagram Stories, he posted a photo of himself standing outside his private jet and wrote: “Bombay I think we need to add a night concert.” He also tagged the event organisers, Team Innovation, asking: “Y’all coming back stronger or what?”

The organisers were quick to respond on Instagram: “Bigger. Louder. Sooner than you think.”

The singer’s message comes days after his February 28 Delhi show, which reportedly saw an audience of over 75,000 people — and just as many complaints. Fans claimed they paid Rs 5,000–6,000 per ticket but were left stranded outside the venue due to alleged chaos at the entry points.

One attendee wrote, “Reality of Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert. All of us spent Rs 5-6k minimum on tickets, and still ended up standing outside. Our wristbands were literally stolen during the chaos at the box office because of horrible mismanagement.”

Another added, “There were 18 gates, yet every single one was extremely crowded. Zero coordination. Zero responsibility. Just poor management overall.”

Many also flagged the steep pricing of essentials inside the venue, with water bottles reportedly being sold for Rs 100. “Concert tickets are already expensive and now water costs this much?” one user questioned.

A similar narrative unfolded at his March 3 show at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. Fans in the VIP section claimed there were no water sprinklers despite the scorching afternoon heat. Some even described near-stampede conditions due to cramped spaces and malfunctioning band scanners at the entry gates.

One disappointed attendee wrote: “Very poor management. The VIP section was worse — no water facilities, viewing distance was too far, barely any breathing space. It felt close to a stampede situation. If you allow entry at 11 am, there should at least be seating and shelter. I saw people dehydrating and feeling nauseous. IN SHORT, very bad management.”

This isn’t the first time Aujla’s concerts have faced such backlash. Similar complaints surfaced during Rolling Loud India in 2025.

While Aujla continues to command massive crowds and unmatched fan energy, the recurring organisational lapses have now become a talking point. It has also sparked the debate around: “Is India truly ready for concerts?”

Karan is set to continue his India tour with upcoming performances in Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, Bengaluru on March 29, Kolkata on April 3, Jaipur on April 5, Lucknow on April 10, and Ludhiana on April 12.

