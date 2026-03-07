Karan Aujla announces special Mumbai 2.0 concert for fans after Holi show mismanagement, free entry for previous attendees

In recent days, Karan Aujla has been trending after his Holi-special concert in Mumbai faced severe backlash from fans over mismanagement issues. Social media was flooded with reels and comments, prompting Aujla to address the situation himself. In an Instagram story, he indicated plans to make it up to fans by organizing another concert. Now, Karan Aujla and Team Innovation, promoters of his P-Pop Culture India Tour, have announced a special ‘return concert’ for Mumbai residents. Titled ‘Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0’, the event is scheduled for April 12.

‘We’re coming back to create magic again’: Karan Aujla

Talking about the concert, Karan said in a statement, “I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we’re coming back to create magic again and this time, it’s going to be one wild party.” The promoters echoed the sentiment in a press release, stating that the concert is “designed to elevate the scale, technology and overall immersion of the performance.”