Karan Aujla announces special Mumbai 2.0 concert for fans after Holi show mismanagement, free entry for previous attendees
Karan Aujla is returning with a special concert, Mumbai 2.0, for his fans after they publicly complained about severe mismanagement during the Holi special concert.
In recent days, Karan Aujla has been trending after his Holi-special concert in Mumbai faced severe backlash from fans over mismanagement issues. Social media was flooded with reels and comments, prompting Aujla to address the situation himself. In an Instagram story, he indicated plans to make it up to fans by organizing another concert. Now, Karan Aujla and Team Innovation, promoters of his P-Pop Culture India Tour, have announced a special ‘return concert’ for Mumbai residents. Titled ‘Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0’, the event is scheduled for April 12.
‘We’re coming back to create magic again’: Karan Aujla
Talking about the concert, Karan said in a statement, “I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we’re coming back to create magic again and this time, it’s going to be one wild party.” The promoters echoed the sentiment in a press release, stating that the concert is “designed to elevate the scale, technology and overall immersion of the performance.”
Original ticket holders from the March 3 Mumbai concert will get access to the 2.0 concert free of charge, with category upgrades as follows: General Access (GA) and VIP tickets will be upgraded to Silver, Fan Zone Left and Right to Gold, P-Pop Pit remains the same, and King of Good Times Lounge retains the same category with full hospitality benefits. Fans who wish to upgrade further can pay the difference to receive new tickets. A limited number of tickets for new buyers will also be available on the official ticketing platform from 12 pm on March 8, with prices set at Silver Rs 2,999, Gold Rs 6,999, P-Pop Pit Rs 29,999, and King of Good Times Lounge Rs 14,999.
Issues at the previous concert
Some attendees at the Mumbai Holi concert at MMRDA Grounds had complained about the lack of shaded areas, unavailability of free drinking water, and no sale of alcohol. There were also concerns about the stage backdrop. Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, in response said, “We have taken full cognisance of the audience feedback from the Mumbai event and acknowledge that additional shaded areas and hydration points could have further enhanced guest comfort at the venue. This feedback is important to us and will be incorporated into the planning of future events.”
However, he added that most accounts did not accurately represent what happened, as he believed the concert was always planned as a daytime Holi festival. Extreme weather that day made conditions difficult not only for fans but also for the musicians. He further explained that drinking water was available for purchase at multiple designated counters across the venue. “We intentionally didn’t factor in complimentary hydration centres, which is the norm at all our events, given the nature of Holi celebrations where water is often used for non-consumption activities. The non-service of alcohol was due to a directive issued by state authorities applicable across Maharashtra and not specific to this event, and guests who had purchased lounge access where beverage service formed part of the hospitality package were issued a 25% refund.”
