Karan Aujla pays Mumbai rickshaw drivers’ fine of Rs 22,000, calls himself ‘city’s favourite’: ‘I love doing this’
Karan Aujla went on an auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai before his concert and what began as a joyride turned into a heartwarming experience.
Karan Aujla is currently making headlines with the India leg of his P-Pop Culture Tour. He performed in Delhi on February 28 and is set to perform in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 3. Before the singer took the stage in Mumbai, he went on an auto-rickshaw ride in the city, and what began as a joyride turned into a heartwarming experience.
In a video shared by Karan Aujla’s photographer, Taran Sodhi, the singer is seen riding in an auto when it is stopped by the police. The auto driver was not allowed to proceed as he had pending fines amounting to Rs 17,000. Karan generously asked a member of his team to pay off the fine on behalf of the driver. At the same time, another auto driver approached the singer and requested him to also clear his fine of Rs 5,000. Soon after, Karan paid his fine as well. The driver recognised that it was the pop star and came forward to hug him. Fans also gathered around the auto to catch a glimpse of the singer.
The singer can be heard saying in the video, “We got pulled over because the auto driver had some pending fines and we told the policeman that we’d pay his fines. I love doing this.” He added, “Koi aur pay nahi karega (No one else will pay). Suddenly I am the city’s favourite.”
Karan recently performed at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The concert reportedly saw 70,000 fans in attendance and marked one of the biggest footfalls for the tour. He crooned several of his hit tracks, including “Tauba Tauba”, “Gangster”, “Bachke Bachke” and more.
