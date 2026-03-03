Karan Aujla pays Mumbai rickshaw drivers’ fine of Rs 22,000, calls himself ‘city’s favourite’: ‘I love doing this’

Karan Aujla is currently making headlines with the India leg of his P-Pop Culture Tour. He performed in Delhi on February 28 and is set to perform in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 3. Before the singer took the stage in Mumbai, he went on an auto-rickshaw ride in the city, and what began as a joyride turned into a heartwarming experience.

In a video shared by Karan Aujla’s photographer, Taran Sodhi, the singer is seen riding in an auto when it is stopped by the police. The auto driver was not allowed to proceed as he had pending fines amounting to Rs 17,000. Karan generously asked a member of his team to pay off the fine on behalf of the driver. At the same time, another auto driver approached the singer and requested him to also clear his fine of Rs 5,000. Soon after, Karan paid his fine as well. The driver recognised that it was the pop star and came forward to hug him. Fans also gathered around the auto to catch a glimpse of the singer.