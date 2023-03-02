scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Kapil Sharma says Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: ‘They didn’t even know I’m known for comedy’

Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato had its premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October, last year. The actor-comedian said that the film will present him in an unexpected light.

Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato will release in theatres on March 17. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film Zwigato was given a grand trailer release at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. At the press conference, the actor and the film’s director Nandita Das spoke at length about their film, and also shared the reaction the comedy-drama got in South Korea, when it premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last year in October.

Zwigato had its global premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October, last year. Kapil shared in the media interaction that Zwigato managed to make South Koreans cry. Sharing that Zwigato struck a chord with the audience in South Korea, Kapil shared, “After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn’t even know that I’m known for comedy. So, I don’t think there’ll be any disappointment.”

Also read |Kapil Sharma on how Nandita Das approached him to do Zwigato: ‘She said even if Shah Rukh Khan agrees to…’

The film, which stars Shahana Goswami, tells the story of a food delivery agent, played by the comedian in a departure from his regular brand of entertainment. Kapil is known for his sketch comedy show, which draws huge ratings on television. In Zwigato, Kapil’s character is fired from his regular, and is forced to work for the food delivery service to make ends meet. Shahana plays the protagonist’s wife, who also wants to work and help her family.

See Zwigato’s second trailer:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

See photos from Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato’s second trailer launch:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the press conference, Kapil also spoke about trying his luck with a new genre, and said, “I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I’m not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, which I’d like to show. I don’t think there will be any disappointment among fans as they’ll also be keen to see what new I’m bringing to the table.”

When asked if he faced any challenges while shooting a film that’s not essentially a comedy, Kapil shared, “I have lived this life closely, so playing this character didn’t seem like a big challenge.” Zwigato is scheduled to release in theatres on March 17.

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner earns Rs 1023.5 cr globally as Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee lags behind with Rs 13.7 cr

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
Zeenat Aman showcases her unfiltered side on Instagram
