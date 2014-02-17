Kapil Sharma to make Bollywood debut with YRF’s ‘Bank Chor’

“It’s a privilege and a dream to be part of the YRF family and have my launch with their Youth Films Studio, Y-Films,” Kapil Sharma said in a statement.

After inviting actors like SRK and Salman Khan to his TV show, stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his own debut as an actor with thriller-comedy ‘Bank-Chor’.

Kapil Sharma has signed a three-film contract and talent management deal with Yash Raj Films.

Y-Films, the youth branch of the studio previously made the sleeper hit of last year ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. “It’s a privilege and a dream to be part of the YRF family and have my launch with their Youth Films Studio, Y-Films. The script is the most exciting part since it’s the kind of role that’s very unlike the stereotype of a comedian or what people could typecast me as,” Kapil Sharma said in a statement.

The comedian said he has already started working on the nuances of his character which would see him in a different avatar.

“I’ve always loved and watched thrillers and this is a thriller comedy so even better. I’ve done serious theatre for years before comedy. Finally with YRF’s vision, I’ll get to do this again after a 12-year break and this script has equal

scope of comedy,” he added.

‘Bank-Chor’ is a comic-caper that tells the story of three morons trying to rob a bank who pick the worst day possible when everything that can go wrong, goes wrong and how they’re inadvertently caught in the crossfire of cops, industrialists and corrupt netas.

‘Bank-Chor’ is directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil and goes on the floors in April this year.

“Kapil is one of the most exciting names in entertainment right now. He opens up a whole new space of films, brands and more for us. And audiences are going to get to see a whole new side of him in ‘Bank-Chor’. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the YRF jungle!,” said Patil, who is Business and Creative Head, Youth Films at Yash Raj Films.

Kapil Sharma currently hosts and produces popular TV show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’.

