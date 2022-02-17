Kapil Sharma returns to acting with Nandita Das’ next, director says he ‘wholly represents the common man’

Writer-director Nandita Das has roped in comedian-actor Kapil Sharma for her next film where Kapil will be seen playing a food delivery rider. Nandita took to Twitter to share the same and announced that Shahana Goswami will also star in the film.

“Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon,” tweeted Nandita.

Nandita shared in a statement that she saw how Kapil could represent the ‘common man’, even though he wasn’t one anymore and that quality of the actor really attracted Das.

✅ 🍽️ Your Order is Placed 📦 🛵

Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. pic.twitter.com/pIfkg4KJDr — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) February 17, 2022

She said in a statement, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), have found a rue producing partner.”

Kapil, who hosts his weekly television show on Sony TV, has forayed into acting before. He appeared in the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, directed by Abbas Mustan and then appeared in a 2017 film titled Firangi. The Nandita Das film, produced by Applause Entertainment, marks Kapil’s return to the silver screen.

Kapil said in a statement, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film.”

Nandita has previously directed films like Manto and Firaaq.