Kapil Sharma starts shooting for Nandita Das directorial, drops selfie with director

It looks like Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming untitled film, which he had announced in February this year. Kapil will be starring in Nandita Das’ next in which the comedian-actor will be seen playing a food delivery person. On Saturday, Kapil Sharma posted selfies with Nandita Das. The photos also featured Sayani Gupta. “A beautiful evening with the beautiful people,” he captioned the photo.

He also thanked Sayani “for playing a wonderful role as a photographer.” In response to Kapil’s compliment, Sayani wrote, “always happy to paaji! Love you.” The cast and crew are currently in Odisha.

In February, Kapil announced his project, which will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das.

“Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings,” the post read.

In a statement, Nandita said she saw that Kapil could represent the ‘common man.’

“The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), have found a producing partner,” she said.

Kapil, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, marked his acting debut with 2015 release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Later, he starred and produced 2017 film titled Firangi. The Nandita Das movie marks his return to the silver screen.