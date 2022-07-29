scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Gadar action director claims he threw Kapil Sharma off the film’s set: ‘I slapped him’

Kapil Sharma was a part of the crowd in Sunny Deol's Gadar but when he did not follow instructions, he was slapped by the film's action director.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 10:12:20 am
Kapil Sharma had earlier recalled this incident on his show.

Kapil Sharma has previously shared that he played a small part of Sunny Deol’s Gadar and even though the scene he featured in never made it to the final cut, Kapil has some memories of being on that set. In a recent chat with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, the film’s action director Tinu Verma recalled how he was very annoyed with Kapil on that particular day and threw him off the set.

Tinu shared that they were shooting with a huge crowd and everyone was instructed to run towards the train. As soon as he called action, the crowd started running towards the train but there was one boy who was running in the opposite direction, and that by was Kapil. Tinu called the boy and asked him to follow instructions. “Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you,)” Tinu recalled.

Tinu said that when they started rolling again, his entire focus was on that boy. Once again, Kapil ran in the opposite direction. Tinu said, “Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him.) Throw him out off the set.”

When Sunny Deol appeared on Kapil’s show previously, Kapil had recalled this incident and shared that he ran in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out. He was certain that he would be lost in the sea of people and this was the only way he could figure out to stand out from the crowd. Sunny was quite shocked to learn that Kapil was a part of his film.

Kapil Sharma’s show is on hiatus presently and is scheduled to return in September. The actor will soon be seen in Nandita Das’ film where he plays a food delivery agent.

