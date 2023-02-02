Kapil Sharma shows off his drumming skills at Mika Singh’s home, fans say ‘Dinesh ko naukri se nikalne ka plan hai’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is also a seasoned drummer. This, at least, is the opinion of his fans after he uploaded a video where he’s playing drums in style at singer and musician Mika Singh’s home.

Kapil thanked Mika for letting him play in his home studio as he captioned the video, “Free style drum session at @mikasingh Paaji’s colorful house #music #musician #drummer #gratitude.”

Kapil’s video didn’t only get a response from his fans, but musician Raghav Sachar also invited him to play at his house as he commented, “Bro u have to come to my studio and play drums.” Choreographer Mukti Mohan also commented on Kapil’s video and wrote in jest, “Oh lailaaa gulu gulu ..gulugulu wali beat hai yeh.”

Check out Kapil Sharma’s video –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

However, it was Kapil’s fans who seemed to have all the fun in the comments section. Many followers joked about Kapil planning to fire Dinesh, his longtime friend and band member on The Kapil Sharma Show. While many followers called Kapil “multi talented”, one followers commented, “Dinesh Be like:- Ye bhi tum hi krlo mai job chod du.” Another fan wrote, “Ab Dinesh ko nokrise hatane ka plan hai.”

Fans also cracked jokes on Atul Pandey, Kapil’s band manager and wrote, “Pandey be like – Ek kaam to mujhe karne do (Pandey will say, let me do at least one job).”

This is not the first time Kapil played at Mika’s house. In 2020, Mika had uploaded a video of Kapil playing drums at his house. Kapil’s show is currently on air and his film Zwigato is all set to release on March 12. The film, which is directed by Nandita Das, shows Kapil in the role of a food delivery executive.