Kapil Sharma’s show to return with Akshay Kumar and BellBottom on August 21, their Twitter banter sets up the mood

Like many others, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was all praise of the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie BellBottom. But he got a little late in praising it, and it caught Kumar’s attention who teased him on social media about the same. The trailer of the movie was unveiled on Tuesday evening, but Kapil’s appreciation post came late on Wednesday afternoon.

Appreciating the BellBottom trailer, Kapil wrote on Twitter, “Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji 🤩 congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani.” Responding to the comedian’s tweet, Akshay wrote, “Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. (The moment you got to know I am coming on the show, you sent best wishes, not before that. I will talk to you when I come on the show)”.

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

Through his social media banter with Kapil, Akshay also confirmed that he will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show which will be returning to television on August 21, as per sources. However, as the shooting of the show has not started yet, it might be delayed by a few days. It will feature some old faces including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh is back as the judge and comedian Sudesh Lahiri has joined the team of the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show took a break earlier this year for creative reasons and also as Kapil wanted to spend time with his newborn son. While makers had earlier planned to resume shoot in May, it couldn’t happen due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom will be the first Hindi movie to hit theatres during the second wave of the pandemic. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, the movie is set in the 1980s and features Akshay as a RAW operative whose code name is ‘Bell Bottom’.