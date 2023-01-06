Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti’s Turkey vacation was all about hot air balloons, dreamy sunrises. See pics

Actor Sumona Chakravarti took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek into her New Year celebrations. Sumona shared picturesque snaps from her vacation in Turkey and added that she witnessed the most spectacular sunrise of 2022.

Sumona dropped multiple pictures and also gave a panoramic view of the hot air balloons. She wrote in the caption, “Ended 2022 with the most spectacular sunrise of the year. From freezing Cappadocia to the sunny cold weather in Bodrum! Thank you, Universe for the experience and the memories. Part 1/2. #TurkeyDiaries #iphonephotography.” The actor posted dreamy pictures as she posed on the beach and also shared glimpses of the scenic beauty of the country.

Fans took to the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. One of the fans wrote, “That’s candid photography at its finest.” Another said, “Wow, absolutely beautiful location.”

On New Year, Sumona shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote in the caption, “2022…Thank you for the good, the bad & the ugly! Thank you to those who stayed; and to those who left. Thank you to those who complimented and to those who criticised. A big thank you to myself for holding on, for trying to let go, for getting up despite falling. To learning & living!”

The actor is best known for her skits on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she plays Kapil’s wife. Sumona was also a part of the television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.