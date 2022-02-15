‘People said Kapil Sharma Show is lowbrow’: Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra says comedian healed him with humour

Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra recalled his experience on the Kapil Sharma Show, and admitted that he isn’t a keen follower of the sketch comedy programme, but his family was excited to hear that he’d be going on it to promote the movie.

Shakun confessed that he’d heard certain things about the Kapil Sharma Show beforehand, and didn’t know what to expect, but walked away in a very positive mood. He was a guest on the show along with his actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

In an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, which was posted on YouTube, the filmmaker said, “Honestly, I hadn’t really followed the whole show. I’d heard it was funny, and people were like, ‘It’s lowbrow’. But I didn’t care. I had been shooting for the last year-and-a-half, and I had all this weight…”

Shakun said that he went on the show ‘with literally no expectations’ but found himself laughing, and ‘for the first time in two years’, he ‘forgot about the film’ and the pressures that come along with it. He said that for the first time in a long time, he slept soundly. “He healed me with his humour,” the filmmaker said, adding that he would pay to watch the show in the audience.

Recently, Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal had made similar comments about the comedian, saying that he went to the show under the impression that Kapil ‘wasn’t funny any more’, but walked away with renewed admiration for him.

Gehraiyaan debuted on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film has been met with polarising response from audiences and critics. While some appreciated Shakun’s handling of the mature themes, others felt that they were expecting a different movie altogether. Kapil recently made his standup comedy debut with a Netflix special titled I’m Not Done Yet.