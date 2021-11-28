The Kapil Sharma Show: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said he became ‘gareeb’ after Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan couldn’t help but laugh at a mean comment about his film with director Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan. Abhishek had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend, and was joined by his Bob Biswas co-star Chitrangda Singh.

One of the most popular segments in the show is Post ka Postmortem, in which Kapil reads out eye-catching comments on his celebrity guests’ social media posts. On this occasion, he read out a particularly snarky comment on a picture that Abhishek had shared in the past. The picture showed him in character as a Sikh man, from Manmarziyaan.

The comment read, “Kaha tha na Anurag ke saath kaam mat karo, ye gareeb bana ke chhodta hai (Told you not to work with Anurag, he’ll make you poor).” While Abhishek and Chitrangda laughed at the comment, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh was slightly taken aback. “Poor Anurag,” she said, covering her mouth in shock.

The original post had been shared by Abhishek back in 2018. He’d written in his caption, “In between takes while shooting the beautiful track ‘Chonch Ladiyaan’. Possibly one of the fastest song shoots I’ve ever done. @anuragkashyap10 finished shooting the day in about an hour! 2 shots and he was done. Hence, we had a lot of time to hang out on set as is evident in the above photo.”

Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, released in 2018 to mostly postitive reviews and moderate box office success. The film was seen as a semi-comeback for Abhishek, who had taken some time off acting to regroup. He has since appeared in a variety of projects, ranging from The Big Bull and Ludo and the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows. After Bob Biswas, he will be seen in Dasvi.