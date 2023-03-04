scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Kapil Sharma reveals he used to work as a helper at Coca Cola, opens up on life struggles: ‘Have seen this life very closely’

Kapil Sharma recently shared that one of his first jobs was that of being a helper at Coca Cola.

kapil sharma movieA still of Kapil Sharma from Zwigato.
Kapil Sharma launched the trailer of his upcoming film Zwigato with director Nandita Das and co-star Shahana Goswami in Mumbai recently. Here, the actor candidly spoke about his humble beginnings in life and why playing a character who works as a delivery agent wasn’t unusual for him. Kapil revealed that there was a time in his life, where he worked as a helper at a soft drink company.

Kapil shared, “We were in Toronto, attending the Toronto Film Festival and I happened to share with Nandita ma’am how I used to work for Coca Cola as a helper. At the time, I was not a delivery person as there were no apps (food delivery apps), but I was a helper, there was a salesman who also had to drive the truck (loaded with the soft drinks bottles) and there would be a helper to assist him. At the time, the demand for Coke was rising as it was new, in the 1990s. So while we didn’t have too many problems (that delivery agents today face), but we were required to work very hard.”

Also read |Kapil Sharma on how Nandita Das approached him to do Zwigato: ‘She said even if Shah Rukh Khan agrees to…’

Kapil then shared that when Nandita approached him for Zwigato, he realised that the life of a food delivery rider had a lot of hardships. “Nandita ma’am has researched a lot. Through this, I realised how difficult the life of a food delivery agent is, how they work and how much they earn per delivery and how difficult it is for them.”

The actor also shared that doing the film was not challenging for him because he has “seen this life very closely.” He said that while filming in Bhubaneshwar and other parts of the country, he was reminded of his time at his hometown in Amritsar.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection Day 38: Gauri Khan celebrates film’s ‘record breaking streak’ as Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpasses Baahubali 2

“As we were filming in real locations around the city, there were certain things that reminded me of the times when I was not what I am today. The small things like the combined fragrance of food that’s cooking in your and your neighbour’s house. Just going around the city on the bike, which I thoroughly enjoyed. It is just lost now and I certainly miss it,” he shared.

Zwigato had its global premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October 2022. The film is now set to release in theatres on March 17.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:06 IST
