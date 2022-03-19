Kapil Sharma responds to fan who saw him on the streets of Bhubaneswar as ‘Swiggy wala banda’: ‘Kisi ko batana mat…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma is currently shooting for Nandita Das’ film, in which he plays the role of a food delivery rider. The film is being shot in Bhubaneswar. On Friday, a photo of him sitting on a bike, clad in an orange T-shirt and carrying a delivery bag, went viral on the internet.

The fan shared the photo and wrote, “Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya (Today I saw you in person).” Kapil responded and wrote, “Kisi ko batana matt (Don’t tell anyone else about it).” Fans flooded the photo with comments. One wrote, “Main Kapil ko dhund raha tha isme? Swiggy wala Banda kapil nikla (I was trying to find Kapil in the picture but then I realised that he is dressed like food delivery person).” Another asked, “Dusra kaam dhund liya kya sir (Sir have you found a new profession for yourself)?” One fan wrote, “Part time job krte hua kapil paji (Kapil paji is doing his part-time job).” Others asked if it was ‘really him’.

Kisi ko batana mat 🤓 https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

In February, Nandita Das had announced that Kapil Sharma would be featuring in her untitled film. “Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon,” she wrote. Nandita shared in a statement that she saw how Kapil could represent the ‘common man’, even though he wasn’t one anymore.

Speaking about his role in the film, Kapil told PTI, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for details. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me.”

Nandita Das has directed films such as Manto and Firaaq. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show, had starred in films such as Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.