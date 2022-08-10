August 10, 2022 5:38:29 pm
Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday shared a couple of photos with actor-filmmaker Nandita Das. The duo are working together in an untitled project, alongside Shahana Goswami. Kapil penned a short note of appreciation for Nandita, calling her “most talented and hardworking”.
Sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, “Me with my most hardworking,most talented, actor, writer and pagal director.” Fans commented on the photo with several heart emojis and actor Esha Gupta wrote, “Two most amazing people in one frame.”
Earlier, Kapil Sharma had shared photos with Nandita Das and Sayani Gupta, and captioned his post, “A beautiful evening with the beautiful people.”
The Kapil Sharma project, which will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das, was announced in February.
“Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings,” the post read.
In a statement, Nandita Das had said she saw that Kapil Sharma could represent the ‘common man’. “I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness,” she had said.
Kapil Sharma, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, made his acting debut with 2015 release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Later, he starred and produced 2017 film Firangi. The Nandita Das movie marks his return to the silver screen.
Kapil Sharma pens appreciation note for 'paagal director' Nandita Das: 'Most hardworking and talented…'
