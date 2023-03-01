Kapil Sharma on how Nandita Das approached him to do Zwigato: ‘She said even if Shah Rukh Khan agrees to…’

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma, filmmaker Nandita Das and actor Shahana Goswani came together to launch the trailer of their upcoming film Zwigato in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a press conference, the actor spoke about how Nandita offered the film to him and why he agreed to do the film.

He shared, “I have been a fan of Nandita ma’am’s work, so when she approached me for this script I was 50% onboard. Because when you admire someone and appreciate their work, you have a certain amount of trust in them that whatever they bring to you will be work of sincerity. She gives her work a good amount of time, she doesn’t make two films in a year. I also thought that if she thinks I can be a part of her film then she must have given it a lot of thought. When we met and she shared the story of the film, I felt it was a (once in a) lifetime opportunity for me as nobody takes me seriously.” The comedian-actor then jokingly shared, “My wife also started taking me seriously only after a couple of years of being married to me.”

“Until we do something different in life (people won’t take you seriously). I would like to thank Nandita ma’am and Sameer (Soni) sir for believing in me,” Kapil added.

Kapil then shared how, when Nandita, explained to him why she thinks he’d be perfect to play Manas in Zwigato, he didn’t know whether she was complimenting him or insulting him.

He shared, “When she was narrating the story to me for the first time, I asked her ‘why me, main kyon?’ So she said something really nice, but for a bit I didn’t understand if it was a compliment for me or an insult. She said that for this film even if a global star like Shah Rukh Khan would agree to do it, she would say no. So then I asked her again, ‘why me then?’ so she said, ‘you have a face like an aam aadmi (common man). You look like you could be from anywhere in India and hence suitable for my character’.”

Zwigato had its global premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October, last year. The experience has been Kapil’s first. When asked if he faced any challenges while shooting a film that’s not essentially a comedy, a genre he totally aces, Kapil said, “I have lived this life closely, so playing this character didn’t seem like a big challenge.”

He explained further, “As a human being we experience all kinds of emotions — sometimes we are happy, sometimes we are upset. I make people laugh on TV for two hours every day, it is not necessary for me to be in that mode all 24 hours. People who love me connect to me from heart, maybe that’s why we have been airing our (Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma) show for almost ten years now. I think people who connect with your from heart don’t judge you. I feel that of course people want me to do more comedy, they want to see me do that and we do that on TV a lot but I think they’ll be happier seeing me in this film as they have never seen me in such a serious and gambhir (solemn) bhaav.”

Kapil is acting in a film after a long time, he was last seen in Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

“I’m not someone who makes strategies. I acted in my first film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) because my friend was making it; it was my first film and I had fun doing it. My second film Firangi (2017) too was directed by my friend Rajiv Dhingra, whatever work we’ve done, we’ve done with all our heart. This film also touched my heart and hence we did it. We have received so much love from our audience, I remember how we had made our show for TV for only three months initially and now we’ve completed ten years this year. So the same applies here, who knows people will love me for my work in Zwigato as I’ve done it with shiddat and dil se, there was never a strategy in place.”

Zwigato is scheduled to release in theatres on March 17.