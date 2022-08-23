scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Kapil Sharma on call to boycott Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan: ‘Keep me away from Twitter… badi mushkil se nikla hu’

Kapil Sharma responded to boycott calls against Bollywood films, saying 'ye waqt-waqt ki baat hai'.

Kapil Sharma looks at the 'Boycott Bollywood' tredn against the industry. (Photo: Aamir Khan Productions/ Instagram, Simran Gill Photography/Instagram, PR handout).

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma says he looks at the current boycott trend against Bollywood films as just a phase. The popular comedian said he doesn’t have an “intellectual” take on the issue and joked that he should be kept “away” from Twitter.

Recently, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan released to boycott trends on social media, with the former’s film receiving intense hate. Both film, which clashed on August 11, failed at the box office.

At an event, Kapil Sharma was asked his take on the current trend against Bollywood, with the question specifically about Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. “I don’t know, I am not that intellectual a man. No film of mine has come out now. These trends keep going on, ‘sab waqt ki baat hoti hai,'” Kapil told reporters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

At the event, the actor was also specifically asked about social media trend against Raksha Bandhan, as he shares a close bond with superstar Akshay Kumar.  Kapil said he “didn’t hear anything like that” about Akshay’s films coming under fire and joked, “Sir ye Twitter ki duniya se mujhe door rakho, main badi mushkil se nikla hu (Please keep me away from the world of Twitter. It has been a struggle to get out of it).”

In 2016, the comedian landed in trouble after he tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about BMC. His tweet read, “I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi.”

The Hindi film industry has been going through a box office lull this year, with films of major stars–from Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn– failing miserably. While a section feels the boycott trends against the industry have played a major spoil sport, another believes none of the films of A-List stars had good content to work with the masses.

Also Read: |Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection: Aamir Khan film sinks further in second weekend, here’s how much it earned

Kapil, meanwhile, will be next seen in filmmaker Nandita Das’ Zwigato, The movie will premiere in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. The film features Kapil Sharma as a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of gig economy.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:56:43 am
