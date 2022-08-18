scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Kapil Sharma sheds his comic image in Nandita Das’ Zwigato, plays an orthodox husband. Watch first trailer

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role. The film will have a world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Festival (TIFF) 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 18, 2022 10:17:00 am
kapil sharmaKapil Sharma in a still from Nandita Das' Zwigato. (Photo: TIFF/Twitter)

The first look of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, which has been directed by Nandita Das. While the film’s official trailer has not been launched yet, this first look showed a scene between Kapil and his co-star Shahana Goswami, who plays his wife in the film. Toronto International Film Festival’s Twitter handle shared the trailer of Zwigato, as the film will have its world premiere at the film Festival this year.

Kapil, who is otherwise known for his comic acting, puts a bold step forward here as he plays a man who is struggling to make ends meet, and is also drowned in patriarchal social norms for he cannot bear the thought that his wife might earn more than him.

Zwigato features Kapil Sharma as a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of gig economy. Shahana Goswani plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. It is life like – bitter-sweet.

Filmmaker Nandita Das said in a statement, “Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world.”

This year, TIFF 2022 will commence on September 8 and will end on September 18.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Recently, Kapil took to his social media platforms to write a note of appreciation for his director Nandita Das. Taking to Instagram, he had shared a picture with the ace filmmaker and had written, “Me with my most hardworking, most talented, actor, writer and pagal director @nanditadasofficial 🤗❤️.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
Also Read |Taapsee Pannu: ‘Anurag Kashyap says I’ve to work with Rohit Shetty if I want to become a star’

Kapil’s comedy show is currently on hiatus as the host and his team were on a tour in USA and Canada. They later left for a tour in Australia as well. The show’s team recently announced that they looking for new actors to join the cast of the show.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:13:02 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM to hold 75-hour dharna, seek sacking of Ajay Teni

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Bengal: Two suspected members of Al Qaeda held

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement