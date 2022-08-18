Kapil Sharma sheds his comic image in Nandita Das’ Zwigato, plays an orthodox husband. Watch first trailer

Updated: August 18, 2022 10:17:00 am
The first look of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, which has been directed by Nandita Das. While the film’s official trailer has not been launched yet, this first look showed a scene between Kapil and his co-star Shahana Goswami, who plays his wife in the film. Toronto International Film Festival’s Twitter handle shared the trailer of Zwigato, as the film will have its world premiere at the film Festival this year.
Kapil, who is otherwise known for his comic acting, puts a bold step forward here as he plays a man who is struggling to make ends meet, and is also drowned in patriarchal social norms for he cannot bear the thought that his wife might earn more than him.
In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami. #TIFF22 https://t.co/cl8a1WASTL pic.twitter.com/gOVxM0Ewym
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 17, 2022
Zwigato features Kapil Sharma as a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of gig economy. Shahana Goswani plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. It is life like – bitter-sweet.
Filmmaker Nandita Das said in a statement, “Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world.”
This year, TIFF 2022 will commence on September 8 and will end on September 18.
Recently, Kapil took to his social media platforms to write a note of appreciation for his director Nandita Das. Taking to Instagram, he had shared a picture with the ace filmmaker and had written, “Me with my most hardworking, most talented, actor, writer and pagal director @nanditadasofficial 🤗❤️.”
Kapil’s comedy show is currently on hiatus as the host and his team were on a tour in USA and Canada. They later left for a tour in Australia as well. The show’s team recently announced that they looking for new actors to join the cast of the show.
