Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Kapil Sharma-Nandita Das’s film Zwigato to premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

Kapil Sharma plays the role of a food delivery guy in Zwigato, who struggles to make both ends meet.

Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma, after being part of international cinema events such as the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival, is finally set to premiere in India at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala on December 10. The film will open the Kaleidoscope section of the festival, and it will again be screened at the fest on 13th December.

Zwigato follows the life of a former floor manager at a factory, who loses his job during the pandemic. To make ends meet, he turns into a food delivery guy, who struggles with the world of ratings and algorithms. The film is set in Odisha and tells the story of everyday people and their struggles.

 

Earlier, in an interview, Nandita had explained why she chose comedian Kapil Sharma to play the lead role in this emotional drama, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore.”

Here’s the trailer of Zwigato:

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film has Shahana Goswami in the lead role as a homemaker, who also helps the family by taking up a job. Zwigato has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 01:20:35 pm
