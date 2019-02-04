Have you seen these videos of Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Elli Avram?

From Kapil Sharma to Elli Avram, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on their Instagram and Twitter accounts recently. Scroll to see videos.

Kriti Sanon shared a teaser video of Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola, and wrote along, “When things get hot, you need #CocaCola ka shot. Song out at 1 pm. 💃🏻💃🏻.”

Kapil Sharma shared two videos of singer Mika Singh on his Instagram account. Kapil and Mika were seen trying out a fun filter.

Mika Singh also shared one of the videos with the caption, “Good morning have a great day..always be happy.. 😂😂😂😂😂… @kapilsharma bhaaji the great:).”

Elli Avram, who will be seen in the Tamil and Kannada remakes of Queen, shared a video. In the video, she is seen speaking in Tamil.