Have you seen these videos of Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Elli Avram?

Kapil Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Elli Avram among others shared videos on their social media handles today.

Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma social media videos
Kriti Sanon shared a teaser video of Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola.

From Kapil Sharma to Elli Avram, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on their Instagram and Twitter accounts recently. Scroll to see videos.

Kriti Sanon shared a teaser video of Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola, and wrote along, "When things get hot, you need #CocaCola ka shot. Song out at 1 pm. 💃🏻💃🏻."

Kapil Sharma shared two videos of singer Mika Singh on his Instagram account. Kapil and Mika were seen trying out a fun filter.

Mika Singh also shared one of the videos with the caption, “Good morning have a great day..always be happy.. 😂😂😂😂😂… @kapilsharma bhaaji the great:).”

Elli Avram, who will be seen in the Tamil and Kannada remakes of Queen, shared a video. In the video, she is seen speaking in Tamil.

