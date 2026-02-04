Kapil Sharma takes a jibe at Lawrence Bishnoi for firing on Kaps Cafe in Canada: ‘Ek do mulkon ke gangster…’

Last year wasn’t a very easy one for Kapil Sharma as shots were fired at his new restaurant in Canada, Kaps Cafe, three times in four months. While two Indian gangs have claimed responsibility for the attacks, the investigations are still underway. However, that hasn’t stopped Kapil from cracking a joke on the incidents in his signature irreverent sense of humour.

At the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kapil came on stage to announce season 5 of his popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix India. In a conversation with Netflix India CEO Monika Shergill, Kapil couldn’t help but crack a joke on the unfortunate events that his restaurant has been a target of in recent months.