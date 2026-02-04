Kapil Sharma takes a jibe at Lawrence Bishnoi for firing on Kaps Cafe in Canada: ‘Ek do mulkon ke gangster…’

At the Next on Netflix event, Kapil Sharma took a dig at gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi for the recent firing attacks at his Canada restaurant, Kaps Cafe, that they've claimed responsibility for.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 01:53 PM IST
Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Lawrence Bishnoi for firing attacks on Kaps Cafe in Canada.
Last year wasn’t a very easy one for Kapil Sharma as shots were fired at his new restaurant in Canada, Kaps Cafe, three times in four months. While two Indian gangs have claimed responsibility for the attacks, the investigations are still underway. However, that hasn’t stopped Kapil from cracking a joke on the incidents in his signature irreverent sense of humour.

At the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kapil came on stage to announce season 5 of his popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix India. In a conversation with Netflix India CEO Monika Shergill, Kapil couldn’t help but crack a joke on the unfortunate events that his restaurant has been a target of in recent months.

Hamari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. Hopefully 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye (We and the whole of India has its eyes set on you for a long time now. Hopefully no other countries have their eyes on you),” said Monika, referring to the popular “11 mulkon ki police” dialogue from the hit Bollywood franchise, Don.

Kapil then responded cheekily, “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hai aaj kal” (The gangsters from a couple of countries are also chasing me nowadays). Kapil made the indirect reference to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his gang member Goldy Dhillon, and Harjit Singh Laddi of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who have claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on Kaps Cafe in Canada.

Immediately after this tongue-in-cheek moment, Kapil requested the media present at the event to chop off that reference, only to realize that the proceedings are being streamed live. While no casualties were reported in any of the three firing incidents on Kaps Cafe, they’ve created a situation of panic among Kapil and his team, given the alarming frequency.

However, this isn’t the first time Kapil has referred to the firing incidents. At the trailer launch of his latest comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in November, Kapil opened up on the attacks. “The rules are there, and the police, perhaps, don’t have the power to control. But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and there was a discussion in the Canadian parliament,” said Kapil, adding, “In fact, after every incident, we got a bigger opening at the café. So it is ok with me if god is with me.”

While season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is already dropping weekly episodes on Netflix India, it has now been renewed for an unprecedented fifth season despite fall in rankings. The show also features Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishesk, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

