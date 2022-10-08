Kapil Sharma is ‘not worried’ about Zwigato failing at the box-office: ‘I will not lose anything’

Comedian turned actor, Kapil Sharma, who recently attended the Asia premiere of his upcoming film Zwigato at the 27th Busan International film festival in South Korea, said that he is ‘not worried’ about doing an art-house indie film. Unlike his previous work, Zwigato is an independent film where Kapil plays the role of a delivery man.

In a recent interview, Kapil shared candidly that he would not lose anything even if the film doesn’t work. In an interview with Rediff.com, he said, “I recently told my wife, if this film doesn’t work, I will not lose anything. But if it succeeds and is a hit then I will get a lot from it. People will say ‘Kapil ne bahut accha kaam kiya hai’ (Kapil has done good work).’ It is important that more and more people watch the film.”

The 41-year-old actor further added, “Comedy shows are my bread and butter. But because of that, I was motivated to look for something else to do. Socha kitchen safe hai. Pange lete hain thode se (I thought of taking up challenges). Someone asked weren’t you afraid? I said why should I be afraid? Woh dukaan to apni chal hee rahi hai. I am just adding on to that.”

Further, Kapil is sure that his fans will watch the Zwigato at least once and also assured that director Nandita Das has made a very good film. The release date of the film is yet-to-be-announced. Kapil is currently the host of the talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.