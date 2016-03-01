Follow Us:
In talks with Queen director Vikas Bahl for a film: Kapil Sharma

At the promo launch of his new show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma confirmed that he is in talks with Queen director Vikas Bahl for a movie.

Written by Sonup Sahadevan | Mumbai | Published: March 1, 2016 5:44:21 pm
Kapil Sharma said, "We are discussing another script. We had plans to do something earlier but the script didn't work out. We are in talks for another film."
Kapil Sharma confirmed that he is in talks with Queen director Vikas Bahl for a movie. “We are discussing another script. We had plans to do something earlier but the script didn’t work out. We are in talks for another film,” said Kapil Sharma on the sidelines of his show’s launch in Mumbai today.

After his debut movie, Kapil Sharma is in no hurry to sign movies in a flurry. The comedian, who was slated to make his debut with YRF’s Bankchor, said that he dropped out of the project because the script didn’t work out the way he wanted.

For the moment, Kapil Sharma has another film in his kitty which he says will go on floors in November. The stand up comic however refused to reveal anything more about his next film.

