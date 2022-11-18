Kapil Sharma claps back with Himmatwala as Ajay Devgn talks about his flop film: ‘100-200 films mei 1-2 flop ho bhi gayi toh…’

The cast of recently released film Drishyam 2 appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and child actor Mrunal Jadhav had a fun conversation with the show’s host, actor Kapil Sharma to entertain the audience. In a fun banter, when Kapil spoke about Ajay’s film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, the actor brought up Kapil’s film Firangi, which was unsuccessful at box office.

The 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, starred Ishita’s husband Vatsal Seth and Ajay as his father. He plays her father in both iterations on Drishyam. Kapil drew similarities between the two films, saying how a murder happens in both films and the whole family gets into trouble, joking it seems having Ajay play your father is riddled with difficulties.

Not to let the barb go unanswered, Ajay replied to Kapil in the same vein, “Tereko yaad hai, teri bhi ek film aayi thi Ishita ke saath (Do you remember, you also had a film with Ishita)?” To which, Kapil replied, “It was a Hindi picture, its name was Firangi.” The film was a box office and critical flop.

Kapil also didn’t hold back from taking a banter a notch higher and said, “Aise to phir aapki bhi picture aayi thi Himmatwala (Similarly, you also had a film called Himmatwala).”

Ajay, who has been the leading actor in Hindi films since the 1990 justified, “100-150 pictures mein se 1-2 nahi chalengi to kya farak padh jayega (If one or two films out of 100-150 films don’t work, how does it matter).

Keeping the entertainment going on, Kapil went on to defend himself and promised that his next film Zwigato will be a superhit. He said, “Mera bhi 50 percent ka hi ratio hai. 1 chali aur ek nahi chali. Next meri superhit hone waali hai . It’s called Zwigato. I went to Busan International Film festival, I also went to Toronto, My english is over, now over to you.)

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak is the continuation story of its 2015 prequel Drishyam. Both the films are Hindi remake of actor Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drushyam.