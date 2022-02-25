Kapil Sharma blushes after Madhuri Dixit makes flattering comment about him: ‘Aapki aankhon ka kasoor hai’

Kapil Sharma is known to flirt with his female guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, but on The Fame Game special episode recently, he was left blushing after not just an audience member, but also Madhuri Dixit made flattering comments about him.

Madhuri was joined by her co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi and Lakshvir Saran on the episode, which featured Kapil up to his usual antics–making quick-witted remarks about his guests, interacting with the crowd, and poking fun at Archana Puran Singh.

In a new ‘uncensored’ video from the episode, Kapil asked Madhuri to narrate the premise of The Fame Game. Madhuri said that it’s the story of a movie star who lives a seemingly idyllic life, which suddenly unravels after she disappears one day. Skeletons come out of the closet, as each member of the star’s family is investigated. Kapil, who was listening in rapt attention, said that he didn’t realise when Madhuri had finished. “Mujhe achha lag raha tha, aap boliye please aur (I was loving it, please go on),” he said.

Without missing a beat, Madhuri replied, “Kapil ji, aapki aankhon ka kasoor hai, mera kasoor nahi (It’s your eyes, it’s not my fault).” The crowd went crazy.

Later, during a crowd interaction, Kapil was having a conversation with a married couple, and asked the woman if she’d dragged her husband along only to catch a glimpse of Madhuri. The woman replied that he, Kapil, was the reason she’d come.

Kapil recently made his stand-up comedy debut with a Netflix special titled I’m Not Done Yet. He has also signed a new film. The Fame Game will debut on Netflix today.