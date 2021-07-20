When Kapil Sharma asked Raj Kundra his source of income, this was Shilpa Shetty’s reaction. Watch video

The particular episode from The Kapil Sharma Show aired in June 2020. (Photo: Sony TV)

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on Monday has sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Raj was nabbed in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. It comes as Shilpa is gearing up for the release of her upcoming acting comeback in Hungama 2 this week.

While several fans were left disappointed, a particular video clip started doing the rounds of social media where Kapil Sharma was seen questioning Raj about his source of income. The clip in question is from The Kapil Sharma Show that aired in June 2020. Shilpa Shetty is seen gracing the couch of Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy and talk show, alongside husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty.

In the short video shared by some fan pages, Kapil is seen jokingly asking Raj’s source of income as most of the times he’s snapped taking Shilpa for shopping, playing football matches with Bollywood stars and enjoying exotic vacations. When Kapil asks him “Bina kuch kiye paisa kaise kamate ho aap (how do you manage to earn money without doing anything),” leaving the guests laughing.

The Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch had in February this year registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested nine persons soon after. According to police, Raj Kundra‘s name popped up during the interrogation of the accused.

Raj was summoned on Monday for questioning, for being the “key conspirator” in the case, following which he was arrested. He will be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court for custody on Tuesday.