Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Kapil Sharma asks Ajay Devgn if he has done Thank God for money or National Award. Watch actor’s hilarious response

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh promoted their upcoming film Thank God on The Kapil Sharma Show. The film is set to hit theatres on October 25.

thank god movie promotionAjay Devgn promoted Thank God on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The team of the upcoming Diwali release Thank God, including actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and director Indra Kumar, visited the set of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. On the show, comedian Kapil Sharma was in his element as he pulled Devgn’s leg for delivering two kinds of films every year — one that makes him win the National Award and another which increases his bank balance. Devgn recently won a National Award for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

A promo of the show has Sharma asking Devgn if Thank God has been done by him for an award or to buy a new floor in a building. To this, the actor redirects the question to Kumar. Also, Sharma takes a dig at Singh for being present in almost all films these days. He says, “Diwali mein har mithaai ki dukaan mein Kaju Katli zaroor milegi, vaise hi har badi Hindi film, aapko Rakul Preet zaroor milegi (During Diwali, you will find Kaju Katli in every sweet shop. Similarly, in every big Hindi film, you will find Rakul Preet).” The comedian’s comment leaves Singh laughing out loud.

Also read |India’s top multiplex chains bank on Ram Setu, Thank God to bring cheer back

 

Coming to Sidharth Malhotra, Kapil Sharma asks him why is he doing films where his character dies. Malhotra was last seen in the military drama Shershah where he dies in the climax. In Thank God too, his character dies in an accident.

Also read |Ram Setu, Thank God box office prediction: Can Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn resurrect their Midas touch after a disappointing year?

The episode featuring the cast of Thank God will air on Sony TV over the weekend. The film is set to hit theatres on October 25. It will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 05:58:37 pm
