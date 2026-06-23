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‘Kapil Sharma went on an abusive rant, crossed all limits’: Journalist recalls feud
In 2018, Kapil Sharma allegedly called journalist Vickey Lalwani and abused him. Soon after, Vickey uploaded that audio recording on social media.
Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians in India but a few years ago, Kapil hit a rough patch when many reports claimed that Kapil was holding up his own shoot and was turning up hours late on set. So much so that Bollywood stars who came to shoot with him had to wait for him, and on some occasions, the shoot was called off because Kapil was a no-show.
In this phase, Kapil had a massive argument with journalist Vickey Lalwani, where Kapil allegedly abused Vickey and accused him of writing unsavoury articles about him in exchange for money. In a new interview, Vickey recalled that chapter and said that this episode was particularly “shocking” for him as he had never encountered a star who would actually call a journalist and abuse them.
In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Vickey shared that he got a call from an unknown number in April 2018, and the caller identified himself as Kapil Sharma. “Kapil went on an abusive rant, which I think was absolutely shocking,” he recalled. Vickey shared that he has been a journalist for 25 years, and no actor has ever called him and abused him, even if he wrote about them in an unsavoury fashion.
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“I told him you can’t do this. He was not willing to listen,” he said. Soon after this, Vickey shared the audio recording of this call on social media and said that he did this so the world could find out about the real Kapil Sharma. “I needed to bring it out to the public that your hero is like this,” he said.
When asked what triggered the episode, Vickey recalled, “He had some problem about me writing about him, that he is coming late on set. It happened. He used to come very late. The stars would wait for him; he had cancelled shoots.” He brought up Govinda and Salman Khan and said that many journalists have spoken up about these actors coming late on set and asked, “Do you think Govinda calls and abuses people? Or does Salman do that? Absolutely not.”
During their unsavoury exchange on the call, Kapil allegedly said some crass things about Vickey’s daughter. “He said some rubbish about my daughter. It’s all there. I don’t want to get into it again. How can you cross a certain limit? All limits were crossed by him,” he said.
In 2018, Kapil had written tweets criticising Vickey and accused him of taking money to smear Kapil’s reputation by writing negative articles about him.
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