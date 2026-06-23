‘Kapil Sharma went on an abusive rant, crossed all limits’: Journalist recalls feud 

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians in India but a few years ago, Kapil hit a rough patch when many reports claimed that Kapil was holding up his own shoot and was turning up hours late on set. So much so that Bollywood stars who came to shoot with him had to wait for him, and on some occasions, the shoot was called off because Kapil was a no-show.

In this phase, Kapil had a massive argument with journalist Vickey Lalwani, where Kapil allegedly abused Vickey and accused him of writing unsavoury articles about him in exchange for money. In a new interview, Vickey recalled that chapter and said that this episode was particularly “shocking” for him as he had never encountered a star who would actually call a journalist and abuse them.