Kapil Dev reminisces about 83 World Cup win: ‘Dream to play for India, become the captain but…’

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to hit cinema halls on December 24. Ahead of its big release, makers have shared a video featuring the then captain Kapil Dev talking about his team’s historic win. Sharing that while it’s always a dream to play for the country, no one even dreamt that they will lift the World Cup in 1983.

“India ke liye khelna ek sapna tha aur usse bhi bada India ke liye captain banna. Aur fir Lords ki balcony mein khade ho ke cup jeet ke aana. Kabhi kisi ne kalpana bhi nahi ki thi (It was a dream to play for India, and then become the captain of the team. It was a bigger dream to stand on the Lord’s balcony and win the World Cup. It was a dream that no one imagined will ever come true),” he says in the video. Kapil, or Haryana Hurricane as he is fondly called, then invites the world to come and relive the historic moment on the big screen.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The ensemble cast also has actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, director Kabir Khan spoke about the challenges of mounting the mammoth film. He shared that the task was not to do justice to each actors but to recreate the story honestly. “There were numerous challenges but never about doing justice to every part. It’s a true story of what really had happened but it’s amazing how each character did contribute to the journey. Everyone had a place in the fun. I had to be sure about getting all details right, about recreating an event that’s so iconic and deeply entrenched in the collective memory of Indians. We had to pay attention to every minute detail and recreate everything. And most importantly, the most challenging task was to be able to recreate the emotions the whole country went through,” he shared.

The film will have a pan India release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Recently Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film has received an affirmative nod from critics and now the team is excited for fans to see their ‘labour of love’.