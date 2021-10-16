Kapil Dev channels Ranveer Singh in this hilarious and quirky ad, watch video

A new ad showing cricket legend Kapil Dev letting his hair down on a cricket pitch has become a hit with the fans. The advertisement shows Kapil making some radical fashion choices inspired by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. From a bright pink cricket jersey to androgynous dress to quirky sunglasses, Kapil goes berserk channeling his inner Ranveer Singh.

It could be considered as Kapil’s way of returning the favour to Ranveer, who is playing him in the upcoming sports film 83. Written and directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the tribulations and triumphs of Kapil Dev and the Indian cricket team, that led India to its first World Cup victory in 1983.

The movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

Ranveer Singh’s real-life partner Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in 83.

The release of 83 was delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic. There was also a strong buzz that the filmmakers may directly release it on OTT amid the prevailing uncertainties at the box office. However, after the Maharashtra government decided to allow theatres to re-open with Covid-19 safety guidelines, the filmmakers wasted no time in announcing that the movie will open in cinemas on December 24, coinciding with the Christmas celebration.