Veteran actor Kanwarjit Paintal, after having done over 350 films, says he is not an actor: ‘Don’t have followers on Instagram’

Veteran actor Kanwarjit Paintal, who has been active in the industry since the 1970s, remains one of those performers whose work has defined Indian cinema and television over decades. From his memorable roles in films such as Bawarchi and Dostana, and more recently his appearance in the popular television show Anupama, Paintal’s career spans more than 50 years and over 350 films. Yet, despite such an extensive body of work, he has often remained, in his own reflection, away from the spotlight of mass recognition.

This sentiment recently resurfaced in a light-hearted video shared by actor Manmeet Singh on Instagram, where he is seen conversing with Kanwarjit Paintal. In the clip, Paintal humorously questions his own identity in the age of social media. The video opens with Manmeet asking, “Are you an actor?” to which the veteran replies, “No.” When Manmeet responds that audiences have seen him act, Paintal adds, “I don’t have followers on Instagram. Hence, I am not an actor!”

Surprised, Manmeet Singh follows up, “Do you mean those who don’t have enough followers don’t qualify as actors?” Paintal, smiling, responds without hesitation, “They absolutely don’t!” As the video appears to wind down with Manmeet saying, “Lots of love,” Paintal playfully interrupts with, “And also lots of followers!” The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms.

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Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manmeet Singh later clarified that the video was originally shot in 2023 on the sets of a film titled Hukus Bukus. He added that the moment was entirely spontaneous and shared in good humour. “We were doing masti on the sets and planned this with sir. He took it sportingly and it was great fun to shoot this video. He’s a very cool and genuinely down-to-earth person. As an actor, he’s first-class, which everyone knows,” he said. Manmeet also expressed that such seasoned actors deserve greater visibility on social media today.

How Kanwarjit Paintal became an actor?

In an earlier conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Kanwarjit Paintal had spoken movingly about his personal journey and family history. Recalling his roots, he said, “See how destiny guides you. My father was a cameraman at a production house in Lahore called Pancholi Arts, before the Partition. After the Partition, our family came to Mumbai, and Pancholi told my father that he could direct a new movie for them. But Pancholi died, and the film never took off. So, my father moved to Delhi, where he set up a basic photography shop.”

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He shared that his father’s passion for cinema never faded. “My father was always fond of filmmaking, and to fuel his passion, he purchased an 8mm camera and used me as an actor,” he recalled. It was during this period that his father encouraged him to pursue formal training at the Film Institute of India. However, financial difficulties soon followed. Paintal remembered how his father lost his job and was unable to support his education, a gap later filled by an uncle who stepped in to fund his studies. He also described himself as an indifferent student who often struggled academically.

He recounted a deeply personal moment before leaving for Pune, saying, “So, when my father came to see me off at the station to go to Pune, he said something that changed my outlook towards life. It taught me, a careless person, to be more responsible. It taught me a sense of purpose, a sense of living, a sense of duty.” With emotion, he added, “My father took me to the side and said, ‘You haven’t been a good student, but if you’re my son, you must do good now.’ That moment changed my life.”

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Over the decades, Kanwarjit Paintal has become a familiar face in Indian entertainment, especially remembered for his performances as Shikhandi and Sudama in Mahabharat, along with notable roles in films like Satte Pe Satta.