Kantara controversy: Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh informs Karnataka High Court he is ready to file affidavit offering unconditional apology

Even after the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, the second installment in the eponymous franchise, the controversy that erupted during the promotions of its predecessor late last year continues to haunt actor Ranveer Singh. The row was sparked by the actor’s imitation of the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 (2025), which some felt hurt their religious sentiments.

Now, Ranveer has reportedly informed the Karnataka High Court that he is ready to file an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for his actions. The actor informed the court about this while it was hearing his plea to quash an FIR registered against him in connection with the matter. The High Court, meanwhile, orally remarked that what the actor did (the imitation) was not correct.