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Kantara controversy: Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh informs Karnataka High Court he is ready to file affidavit offering unconditional apology
The controversy was sparked by Ranveer Singh's imitation of the Daiva tradition from actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.
Even after the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, the second installment in the eponymous franchise, the controversy that erupted during the promotions of its predecessor late last year continues to haunt actor Ranveer Singh. The row was sparked by the actor’s imitation of the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 (2025), which some felt hurt their religious sentiments.
Now, Ranveer has reportedly informed the Karnataka High Court that he is ready to file an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for his actions. The actor informed the court about this while it was hearing his plea to quash an FIR registered against him in connection with the matter. The High Court, meanwhile, orally remarked that what the actor did (the imitation) was not correct.
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According to a December 2025 report by The Indian Express, the complaint was lodged by an advocate, Prashanth Methal, at the High Grounds police station. “I am filing this complaint to bring to your immediate attention the illegal and offensive actions of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, which have deeply hurt my religious sentiments and the sentiments of millions of Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka,” he noted. During the November 28 closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Prashanth added, the actor verbally referred to the Daiva as a “ghost” or “female ghost,” making the offense worse.
In the aftermath, Ranveer shared an apology note on social media, maintaining that he respects every “culture, tradition, and belief.” He noted, “My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”
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Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar 2, the second installment in the Dhurandhar franchise created by writer-director Aditya Dhar. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the spy actioner has grossed Rs 844.76 crore worldwide thus far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.