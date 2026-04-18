‘Kanjoos’ production houses give 2 rotis for lunch, ration crew’s food, says Archana Puran Singh

Several actors over the years have spoken about the harsh working conditions on film sets, so much so that crew members are often categorised as “above the line” and “below the line.” This distinction, they say, often extends into how they are treated, including something as basic as food breaks. Recently, the cast of the new Netflix dramedy Toaster, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Archana Puran Singh, stated similar concerns.

‘Kanjoosi is a mentality’

Sanya Malhotra, in a conversation with News18, highlighted the issue, saying how some production houses don’t even ensure proper meal breaks. “Some production houses don’t even give us lunch breaks.” Adding to this, Archana Puran Singh spoke in detail about how tight schedules often come at the cost of basic comfort and dignity for the crew. “They want to pack in as much work as possible. We would’ve 9 am – 6 pm and 2 pm – 10 om shifts. These days, shifts span over 12 hours. Even then, they expect us to extend our work hours to 13-14 hours and skip lunch breaks. This is a kind of kanjoosi (stinginess) only. Kanjoosi is a mentality. Phir aap har cheez mein kanjoosi karte ho (Then you become stingy about everything). How can you not let the light men, who hold their equipment and stand under the sun for hours, eat? They don’t have assistants like us bringing them fruits. It’s terrible.”