Kanikka Kapur on being called ‘Kiara Advani’s double’ after Batwara 1947 poster: ‘Used to it’

Actor Kanikka Kapur has finally reacted to the flood of comparisons with Kiara Advani after her Batwara 1947 character poster went viral. While many social media users initially mistook the debutante for Kiara, others even speculated that artificial intelligence had been used to create the promotional artwork. Kanikka says she is now used to the comparisons. She also opened up about the audition process for Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama, revealing that she had to audition in front of Aamir Khan and also recalled applause from Preity Zinta.

Speaking to Variety India, Kanikka said she has no issues with being compared to Kiara.

Kanikka on comparison with Kiara Advani

“I am leaving it to the people to judge if they find me like Kiara (Advani). I have been reading mixed comments. Many people are convinced that I look like her in the poster, while some have said that I don’t. I have been compared to Kiara before as well. So, I am used to it now. Earlier, I would clarify whether it’s her or me, but now I laugh it off. I am used to it and I find her very pretty. So, I have no problem with the comparisons.”

She added that the online chatter was never discussed within the film’s team.

“I did not discuss it with anyone and no one spoke to me about it. I am just happy to be on the poster,” she said.

The buzz began after the makers unveiled Kanikka and Karan Deol’s character posters from Batwara 1947. Wearing a floral salwar suit with minimal makeup and tousled hair, Kanikka’s look led many fans to believe they were looking at Kiara Advani.

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‘I was scared because Aamir Khan was watching’

Kanikka also spoke about the extensive audition process for Batwara 1947, admitting that knowing she was auditioning for a Rajkumar Santoshi film made her more nervous than usual.

“Sometimes, you don’t know what you are auditioning for, so cracking it becomes easier. When I was selected for ‘Dono,’ I did not know I was auditioning for Rajshri Productions. For this film, I met Rajkumar Santoshi before my auditions. So, I knew about the project’s scale. I did feel the pressure, but I gave it my best. I had to work on my dialect. But since I belong to a Punjabi family that has witnessed the Partition. I have grown up with my grandparents who speak the dialect.”

She revealed that the selection process involved multiple rounds, including one where producer Aamir Khan watched her audition.

“There were multiple rounds of auditions. First with the casting director, then at Aamir Khan Productions’ office where even Aamir Khan saw my audition. While performing the scene, I could see him watching. I was scared, as it was a huge deal for me. Before being finalised, the last audition was on the sets. When the director said ‘cut,’ I could hear everyone clapping. Then I saw Preity Zinta standing up and clapping for me. I went and hugged her. She told me that I performed the scene really well,” she recalled.

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Although most of her scenes were with Karan Deol, Kanikka said she enjoyed spending time with the rest of the cast during script readings.

“Most of my scenes were with Karan Deol. I would interact with the other cast members off-set during readings. Preity Zinta is very goofy and fun to be with. She is very chill. I love her vibe.”

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. The Partition drama, originally announced as Lahore 1947, is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.