Kanika Kapoor says she was skeptical about being accepted by husband Gautam’s family: ‘The fact that I am divorced with three children’

Kanika Kapoor, who married Gautam Hathiramani recently, opened up about her love story with the NRI businessman. The singer shared that she has known Gautam for almost 15 years and described him as her best friend.

Kanika shared that the journey from being friends to becoming life partners was not an easy one as she was skeptical about being accepted by Gautam’s family as she was a divorcee with three children. “The fact that I am divorced with three children, I wasn’t sure whether I would be accepted by him and his family. But I was wrong. Today, I want to tell women that no matter what the circumstances, in the end, happiness awaits you,” she told E-Times.

Gautam officially proposed to Kanika in August 2021. However, before that, it was Kanika who asked him to marry her – twice. “The first time I asked him was in 2014 after Baby Doll released. However, he just rolled his eyes because he thought I was joking. Then I asked him again in 2020, and that is when he understood that I was serious about it. That’s when our love story began,” Kanika revealed.

And finally, her dreams came true when Gautam proposed and they set a date on getting married. Describing her feeling, Kanika said that for 10 years, she felt lonely. But now, she is happy to have married her “strong support system.”

“For the last 10 years, I was lonely. I am happy that I am married now. As an artiste, I might be surrounded by people and perform in front of a huge crowd, but after those work hours, I would feel lonely,” she concluded.

Kanika married Gautam in a private yet lavish wedding ceremony in London. The newlyweds are set to host a reception in Mumbai for their friends from the entertainment industry.