Kanika Kapoor seals it with a kiss at her mehendi, haldi ceremony with fiance Gautam, see inside pics

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her NRI fiance Gautam in an intimate ceremony on Friday, May 20th. The pre-wedding ceremonies have kicked off in London and the couple will exchange vows today.

Kanika took to her social media platforms to share beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations, and wrote, “G ❤️ I Love you sooooo much!” In the pictures, the soon-to-be bride is seen in a sea green lehenga choli while the groom is seen in an ivory shervani, and their candid pictures are all sorts of dreamy.

Kanika has been seeing Gaurav for a few years now. Gaurav is a London-based businessman. She was previously married to an NRI named Raj Chandok, and they are parents to three children – Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pictures from Kanika’s mehendi and haldi functions have been making a round on various social media platforms. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared some inside pics too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋iamkanikakapoorfan🦋 (@kanika_kapoor_fc)

The two are seen kissing each other in one of the pictures. She was seen dancing her heart out with Gautam and her family. In one of the photos, Gautam was seen proposing to Kanika with red roses. He kneeled down in front of the singer and left her blushing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋iamkanikakapoorfan🦋 (@kanika_kapoor_fc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kanika and the bridal entourage were also seen shaking a leg on various Bollywood numbers. The numbers were choreographed by Masterji, who also worked with the Kapoor family for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding last month.