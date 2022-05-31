Kanika Kapoor on recovering from the failure of first marriage, second wedding with Gautam Hathiramani: ‘Very important to move on’

Singer Kanika Kapoor has given marriage a second chance as she tied the knot with London-based Gautam Hathiramani. Kanika and Gautam got married to each other on May 20. Kanika, on Monday, had shared beautiful pictures from her marriage registration, which happened in London. She captioned this set of pictures: “Happiness ❤️ .”

In a recent interview, the singer has opened up about how one failed marriage did not wreck her idea of marriage. She told The Times of India that she has been born and brought up in Lucknow and that she has always lived in a big joint family where she grew up surrounded by the love of her grandparents, uncles and aunts and her parents, and all of them “lived a happy married life throughout”.

She further shared how she always believed in the institution of marriage but when things don’t work out, it was time for her to move on. She said, “I understand that sometimes you can be in a marriage with a partner who doesn’t understand you and vice versa.” However, she pointed out that it is not anyone’s fault and it is important to move on.

Kapoor shot to fame when she sang Sunny Leone’s Baby Doll. She was earlier married to Raj Chandok when she was only 18-years-old, and got divorced in 2012, and are parents to three children Yuvraj (19), Aayana (17) and Samara (15). She shared that she and Raj “continued to have a very graceful relationship’. She said it was important for her “to live and lead life without any hatred and negativity.”