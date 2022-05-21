Kanika Kapoor and husband Gautam’s first wedding picture is here: ‘One of the most stunning brides I have ever seen’

The first picture of newly wedded singer Kanika Kapoor with her husband Gautam is here. It was shared by Sheykhar Ravjiani of the Vishal-Sheykhar composer duo on his Instagram profile.

Sheykhar shared the photo of himself and singer Manmeet Singh with the couple. He captioned the photo, “To one of the most stunning brides I have ever seen…my gorgeous friend both inside and out @kanik4kapoor. Wish you and Gautam a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness. You both are beautiful together. May that brilliant smile forever adorn your face. All my love. ❤️🤗.”

Manmeet also shared a photo with the couple and wrote beside it, “May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds❤️ @kanik4kapoor @gautamh @meetbrosofficial.”

Kanika had earlier shared beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations on her social media accounts. She had captioned the beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding celebration as, “G ❤️ I Love you sooooo much!”

The couple’s mehndi pictures were also doing rounds on fan accounts on social media sites. Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani had shared some inside pics too. The two were seen kissing each other in one of the pictures. Kanika was dancing her heart out with Gautam and her family. In one of the photos, Gautam was seen proposing to Kanika with red roses. He kneeled down in front of the singer and left her blushing.

Kanika is best known for giving vocals to songs like “Baby Doll” in the film Ragini MMS 2, “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan” in Roy, “Beat Pe Booty” in A Flying Jatt. For “Baby Doll” she was awarded Filmfare Award in the Best Female Playback Singer category.