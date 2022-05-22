Inside Kanika Kapoor’s grand wedding reception: Singer dances on ‘Baby Doll’ with husband Gautam

After a ‘fairytale’ wedding, singer Kanika Kapoor and her husband Gautam Hathiramani hosted a grand reception in London. The photos and inside videos from their dreamy do were shared on social media. Kanika sported two ensembles — a silver lehenga for the reception video, and later changed into a red one. The groom was dressed in a stylish black suit.

While a video of the reception was shared by the official photographers of the wedding, many guests also shared glimpses of the event. Singer Manmeet Singh shared some photos from the reception party and wrote, “The very English affair! Meet Mrs Kanika Gautam Hathiramani❤️ aur unke Mumbai wale yaar.” Sheykhar Ravjiani shared an Instagram reel with the new bride and wrote, “Jo dil mein reh jaati hai, jo tere saath aati hai ❤️ @kanik4kapoor.”

Guru Randhawa was also a part of the wedding reception of Kanika and shared photos and videos from the event.

The bride Kanika performed at the reception along with her friends and family. She also performed War’s ‘Ghungroo toot gaye’ with Shekhar and Guru.

See photos and videos from Kanika Kapoor and husband Gautam Hathiramani’s grand reception:

Some videos from Kanika’s post-wedding party were also shared online. In one of them, the couple was seen dancing to Kanika’s hit track Baby Doll.

Inside videos from Kanika’s wedding reception:

This is singer Kanika Kapoor’s second wedding. She was earlier married to a businessman Raj Chandok; the couple are now divorced. Kanika has been a single mother to three kids: Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.